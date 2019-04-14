Larry Bird, Robert Kraft Receive Standing Ovations At Celtics Game

BOSTON — Sunday afternoon was all about the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers’ first game of the NBA Playoffs — except for a couple brief moments.

Celtics fans couldn’t ignore the fact that legend Larry Bird was in the building when his face popped up on TD Garden’s jumbotron early in the third quarter. Bird, who currently serves as president of basketball operations for the Pacers, smiled sheepishly at the camera before standing and waving to the adoring crowd.

TD Garden quickly erupted with cheers.

Larry Bird in the 🏡 pic.twitter.com/0tMSDT2eVo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2019

But Bird wasn’t the only familiar face at Sunday’s game. Robert Kraft was in attendance, too.

Kraft’s face also ended up on the jumbotron, and the New England Patriots owner used the opportunity to try and rile up the crowd.

You thought the crowd was loud for Larry Bird, well listen to this.

@patriots owner Robert Kraft brings the #Celtics crowd to its feet pic.twitter.com/nTWhEqzAOW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2019

It may not have been about them today, but boy were fans at TD Garden thrilled to see these two.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images