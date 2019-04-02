Lexus ‘Strike Out Hunger’ Program Returns In 2019 To Benefit Greater Boston Food Bank

Once again, Lexus will donate $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Red Sox pitcher strikes out the opposing team’s hitter this season.

The program kicked off Opening Day and will run through the entire regular season, including each and every one of the Red Sox’s 162 games.

The fourth annual Strike Out Hunger campaign follows three highly successful years, with Lexus donating $227,100 to The Greater Boston Food Bank. The contribution provided more than 681,300 healthy meals to those in need across Eastern Massachusetts.

HOW YOU CAN HELP IN EASTERN MASSACHUSETTS

The Greater Boston Food Bank works passionately to end hunger here by providing healthy food to all those struggling with hunger in Eastern Massachusetts. Every $1 donated helps The Greater Boston Food Bank provide three healthy meals to those in need.

Donate here to the Greater Boston Food Bank.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY YOUR BOSTON-AREA LEXUS DEALERS:

Ira Lexus

Herb Chambers Lexus of Hingham

Lexus of Watertown

Lexus of Northborough

Herb Chambers Lexus

Ira Lexus of Manchester

HOW YOU CAN HELP IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

The mission of the New Hampshire Food Bank is to feed hungry people by soliciting and effectively distributing grocery products and perishable foods, and offering innovative programs through a statewide network of approved agencies; by advocating for systemic change; and by educating the public about the nature of, and solutions to, problems of hunger in New Hampshire.

Donate here to the New Hampshire Food Bank.