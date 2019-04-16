Lightning Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

The Tampa Bay Lightning were the Stanley Cup favorites when the postseason got underway. Now, the Bolts shockingly are on the verge of elimination.

After squandering a three-goal lead in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Blue Jackets, the 2018-19 Presidents’ Trophy winners were outscored 8-2 by Columbus in the next two games. The Blue Jackets will look to complete the seemingly improbable sweep Tuesday night when the two teams meet at Nationwide Arena.

Here’s how to watch Lightning-Blue Jackets Game 4 online:

When: Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images