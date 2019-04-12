Lightning Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning were stunned by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jackets were down 3-0 heading into the second period at Amalie Arena, and it seemed like the Bolts were going to cruise to their first victory of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs. But Columbus went on to score four unanswered goals, three of which came during the third period, to defeat the Lightning in the first game of the series.

The Lightning will look to rebound Friday night to avoid going down 2-0 in the series before it shifts to Nationwide Arena. The Bolts were the NHL’s top team throughout the regular season and are viewed by most as Stanley Cup favorites.

Here’s how to watch Lightning-Blue Jackets Game 2:

When: Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images