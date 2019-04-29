Like Paul Pierce, Skip Bayless Believes Bucks-Celtics Series Is ‘Done’

The Boston Celtics looked great Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, to be sure.

But did Boston show enough to warrant the scorching-hot takes coming from Paul Pierce and Skip Bayless? Probably not.

The Celtics crushed the Bucks in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoffs series, prompting Pierce to declare the series “over.” And during Monday morning’s “Undisputed” episode, Bayless essentially agreed with the Celtics legend.

Take a look:

"The Bucks are done. The Celtics just have the mindset: We're the Celtics and you're not. I think the Bucks stop here." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/FUa8BVGWTm — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 29, 2019

Yeah, we might be putting the carriage in front of the horse on this one.

The Celtics and Bucks will meet Tuesday night in Game 2 of their best-of-seven Series. Tip-off at Fiserv Form is set for 8 p.m. ET.

