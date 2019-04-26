Liverpool Crushes Huddersfield, Re-Takes Lead In Premier League Title Race

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League again with a 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Friday at Anfield.

Naby Keita’s first-minute opener was followed by braces from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to secure an emphatic scoreline and a 10th triumph in a row in all competitions for the Reds.

The win lifted Jürgen Klopp’s side two points above title rivals Manchester City, who travel to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

And the icing on the cake came with the introduction of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 73rd minute for his first senior appearance in 12 months and a rousing reception from the home fans.

