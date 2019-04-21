Liverpool Vs. Cardiff City: Reds Back Atop Premier League With 2-0 Victory

Second half goals by Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner sent Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Cardiff City.

The Reds’ ninth successive victory in all competitions was secured thanks to an upping of the tempo after a comparatively reserved opening 45 minutes in south Wales.

Wijnaldum’s controlled half-volley from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner shortly before the hour put the visitors in front, before Milner’s ice-cool, 80th-minute penalty — assisted by Mohamed Salah — relieved any concerns of a late Cardiff comeback.

Jürgen Klopp’s side subsequently moves two points above Manchester City again, with Pep Guardiola’s team’s game in hand taking place on Wednesday when they visit Manchester United.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC