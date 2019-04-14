Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

A familiar foe will visit Anfield amid the race for Premier League supremacy.

Liverpool will host Chelsea on Sunday in a Premier League Round 34 game, which pits the first- and third-place teams in the division against one another. The teams are in good form, with Liverpool enjoying a four-game winning streak, and Chelsea earning victories in its last three games.

Chelsea has been an annoying visitor in recent years, having beaten Liverpool twice and drawn four times in its last six trips to Anfield.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Chelsea.

When: Sunday, April 14, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live