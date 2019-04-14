Liverpool Vs. Chelsea: Reds Stay Atop Premier League With 2-0 Victory

Liverpool maintained their position at the top of the Premier League standings with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Sadio Mane headed the Reds into the lead six minutes after the restart from Jordan Henderson’s excellent stand-up towards the back post.

Mohamed Salah added a second moments later, finding the top corner with a sensational long-range strike that arrowed across goal and into the net.

The result means Liverpool again end the weekend at the summit of the division, leading by two points albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.

