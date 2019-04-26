Liverpool Vs. Huddersfield Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool can recapture the initiative in the greatest title race in Premier League history.

Liverpool will host Huddersfield Town on Friday at Anfield in a Premier League Round of 36 game. The Reds currently are in second place in the standings, but they can reassume first place with a win over last-placed Huddersfield and put the onus on Manchester City to keep pace in the sprint for the title with just two games remaining.

Form suggests Liverpool will dispatch Huddersfield ruthlessly. Liverpool has won 10 consecutive games in all competitions and hasn’t lost to Huddersfield in 13 meetings over the last 60 years. Liverpool hasn’t conceded a goal against Huddersfield since 1962.

NBCSN will broadcast Liverpool versus Huddersfield, and NBC Universo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Friday, April 26, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com