Liverpool Vs. Porto: Reds Race Ahead In Champions League Quarterfinal

Liverpool secured a first-leg advantage in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series with FC Porto on Tuesday night at Anfield after recording a 2-0 victory.

Naby Keita’s drive deflected off Oliver Torres and looped into the net after just five minutes to give the Reds the perfect start.

Roberto Firmino then doubled the lead midway through the first half, turning in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross from point-blank range to seal a 2-0 aggregate lead at the half-way stage.

The teams will meet again next Wednesday in Portugal to determine who’ll compete in a semifinal meeting with either Manchester United or FC Barcelona.

