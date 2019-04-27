Looks Like Tom Brady Got To Watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ At His House

There are many perks to being Tom Brady, including the ability to watch the most hyped movie of all time in your own freaking house on debut night.

That’s right: The New England Patriots quarterback spent his Friday night by watching “Avengers: Endgame” in his family theater room. At least, that’s what the evidence in his Instagram story points toward.

Take a look:

.@TomBrady telling us to GO see @Avengers as if he didn’t get to just watch it at home 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/cah9Ffm6pU — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@KwaniALunis) April 27, 2019

Yeah, that’s not a Regal Cinemas. Let’s just hope Brady doesn’t pull a LeSean McCoy and post spoilers on Twitter.

(What a madman.)

In more relevant Patriots news, New England is in the midst of an interesting (and somewhat surprising) NFL draft.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images