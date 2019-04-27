New England Patriots

Looks Like Tom Brady Got To Watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ At His House

by on Sat, Apr 27, 2019 at 7:10AM

There are many perks to being Tom Brady, including the ability to watch the most hyped movie of all time in your own freaking house on debut night.

That’s right: The New England Patriots quarterback spent his Friday night by watching “Avengers: Endgame” in his family theater room. At least, that’s what the evidence in his Instagram story points toward.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s not a Regal Cinemas. Let’s just hope Brady doesn’t pull a LeSean McCoy and post spoilers on Twitter.

(What a madman.)

In more relevant Patriots news, New England is in the midst of an interesting (and somewhat surprising) NFL draft.

Click here for which players Patriots could target on Day 3 of draft >>

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties