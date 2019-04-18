Louis Riddick Makes Week-By-Week Predictions For Patriots’ 2019 Season

There’s a very, very, very good chance the New England Patriots will win more football games than they lose in 2019.

The Pats are coming off another Super Bowl victory — their sixth of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era — and have won at least 10 games in each of the past 16 seasons.

But there almost certainly will be a few hiccups during the regular season, and ESPN’s Louis Riddick did his best Thursday to predict how the Patriots will fare in each contest now that New England’s 2019 schedule has been released.

Riddick, a former NFL player and scout, believes the Patriots will go 12-4, which would be an improvement upon the 2018 campaign when New England went 11-5 in the regular season before rattling off playoff wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots, winners of 16 AFC East titles in the past 18 seasons, typically hover around the 12-win mark, so Riddick’s prediction hardly is bold. It’s sometimes difficult to pinpoint where New England will slip up, though, especially since it happens so infrequently.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images