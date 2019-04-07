Magic Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Celtics are in control of their own destiny.

Sunday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic is pretty cut and dry. Win, and the Celtics clinch home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. If Boston falls to Orlando, they can turn to scoreboard watching.

If the Indiana Pacers lose to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, that would also clinch home-court for the Celtics in round one.

Orlando currently sits as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 40-40. A win on Sunday would clinch the franchise’s first playoff berth in six seasons.

A Charlotte Hornets loss on Sunday afternoon would also clinch a berth for the Magic before their game at TD Garden tips off.

Here’s how to watch Magic vs. Celtics online:

When: Sunday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images