Magic Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

The Toronto Raptors are really, really hoping to not have a repeat of Saturday.
In the first game of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Magic, Orlando stunned the second-seeded Raptors with a victory at the buzzer at Scotiabank Arena.
With Game 2 on tap for Tuesday night, Toronto now is looking to even the series and avoid furthering the reputation that it’s a massive underachiever in the postseason.
Here’s how to watch Game 2:
When: Tuesday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP