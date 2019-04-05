Malcolm Mitchell Compares Learning Patriots Playbook To Hard School Subject

Learning the New England Patriots’ playbook isn’t easy.

Former Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell actually related learning the playbook to a rather difficult high school subject: calculus. He made the eye-popping comparison Thursday during his appearance on “The Michael Holley Podcast.”

“That was like calculus at the highest degree,” Mitchell said, per Boston.com.

The intricate plays Josh McDaniels uses to run his offense could’ve caused plenty of trouble for the young wide receiver, who at one time, had difficulty reading.

Mitchell improved his reading skills during the four years he spent at the University of Georgia and he credits that hard work with helping him learn the Patriots playbook.

“If I had not improved my reading, which improved my way of thinking, it would have taken me a lot longer to pick up their playbook,” he said. “There’s no doubt. Because through reading, I’ve picked up these residual skills: memory, everything.”

Improving his reading helped Mitchell in other aspects of his life. He said he would not have been able to write a book and start the “Read With Malcolm” foundation if not for the time he spent at Georgia.

