Man Launches Off Elephant, Completes Monster Dunk In Preposterous Clip

by on Mon, Apr 22, 2019 at 2:49PM

Everyone once in a while, the internet churns out a video of a guy launching off an elephant and throwing down a gravity-defying dunk.

Monday was one of those days.

Rene Casselly, an animal trainer and former “Ninja Warrior” winner is a man capable off performing the aforementioned elephant jam. He took to Instagram on Saturday to share video evidence.

Take a look:

Tag 3 Friends who would love to play basketball with an elephant 🐘 🏀. #basketball #elephant

And you thought Dumbo was cool.

Here’s more elephant-related sorcery from Casselly:

Flexible trickshot ! 🐘🏀.

Yeesh.

The question, of course, is where does Casselly’s dunk rank among the greatest dunk in human history? It’s up there, but we’ll give the nod to that guy from the Atlanta Hawks game a few years ago.

