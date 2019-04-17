Manchester City Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Can Tottneham Hotspur upset the odds on one of soccer’s biggest stages without its leading light?

Tottenham will visit Manchester City on Wednesday at Etihad Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. Manchester City trails Tottenham 1-0 after last week’s first-leg loss, but Pep Guardiola’s team is banking on home comforts to help overturn the deficit.

Spurs will be without superstar striker Harry Kane, who injured his ankle during the first-leg. Midfielder Dele Ali is doubtful due to a fractured hand and Harry Winks also is out due to a groin injury.

The winner of this quarterfinal will face Ajax in the semifinals.

TNT will broadcast Manchester City versus Tottenham in English, and UniMas will do so in Spanish in the United States.

Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Wednesday, April 17 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports