Manchester United Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 12:00PM

Will Manchester City soar over its last great hurdle of the 2018-19 season or will Manchester United play the spoiler role?

The teams will face off Wednesday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 35 game between crosstown rivals. Manchester derbies always are consequential, but this contest might prove monumental, as Manchester City vies to overtake Liverpool for top spot in the Premier League standings with three games remaining. Meanwhile, Manchester United can bounce back from last Sunday’s shock loss to Everton and re-enter top-four reckoning with a win.

NBC Sports will broadcast Manchester United versus Manchester City. Here’s how to watch the Manchester derby online.

When: Wednesday, April 24, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
