Maple Leafs Fans Literally Set Bruins Fan On Fire — But There’s A Catch

The Stanley Cup playoffs can bring out the best and worst in hockey fans. And, well, we saw the ugly side of Toronto Maple Leafs diehards Sunday evening.

… Or did we?

The Boston Bruins pulled off a 4-2 victory in Toronto to force a Game 7 in their first-round series with the Leafs. A few hours after the final horn at Scotiabank Arena, a video featuring Leafs fans tormenting a Bruins fan began making the rounds on the internet. Most notably, the clip shows the Leafs fans setting the poor Bruins fan (literally) on fire.

Take a look:

When bruins fans beef leafs fans in Toronto 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/7GLzGEXTDI — NELK (@NelkFilmz) April 22, 2019

All-around despicable act, eh?

In theory, yes, but the whole thing apparently was a farce.

The stunt was put together by NELK Filmz, a Toronto-based group of guys famous for doing edgy pranks. Kyle Forgeard, one-third of the prank trio, put an end to the short-lived outrage by sharing this Instagram:

Considering the Instagram post was shared Friday, the prank likely was executed sometime before Sunday afternoon’s Game 6. Or maybe they’ve done it after each game in Toronto.

Either way, no Bruins fans have been set ablaze by Maple Leafs supporters — as far as we know.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images