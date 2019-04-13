Maple Leafs Vs. Bruins Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Boston Bruins need a win pretty bad Saturday night.

After falling at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series, the B’s are looking to level things Saturday night before the series shifts to Toronto.

David Backes is expected to be in the lineup for the Bruins after being healthy scratched in Game 1. Tuukka Rask will be in net for Boston and will be opposed by Frederik Andersen.

Here’s how to watch Maple Leafs-Bruins:

When: Saturday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images