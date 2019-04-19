Watch Marc Savard Fire Up Bruins Fans As Game 5 Banner Captain

BOSTON — Marc Savard made his first trip back to TD Garden in quite some time Friday, and it’s like he never left.

The retired Boston Bruins winger served as the honorary banner captain ahead of the B’s Game 5 tilt with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as seen on NESN. Savard recently had indicated that he would be in Boston for the game, but it wasn’t until Friday evening that folks discovered the role he’d play in the festivities. Leading up to the postseason, he made a plea to be the banner captain, so it seemed possible he’d get tabbed with firing the crowd up for at least one game.

The 41-year-old said Thursday on Twitter that he hadn’t been to The Garden since the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. And when he started waving the Bruins flag Friday, it sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

Good to have him back.

Savard has admitted that the Bruins and Leafs are his two favorite teams, so his presence was welcomed by many.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports