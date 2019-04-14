Marcus Morris’ Son Makes Guest Appearance At Celtics Postgame Presser

Marcus Morris was the star of the day for the Boston Celtics, leading the team to an 84-74 Game 1 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Morris scored a healthy 20 points in his 29 minutes on the court Sunday afternoon.

But it was his son, Marcus Morris Jr., that stole the show at the press conference following the Celtics’ victory.

Morris Sr. didn’t spend much time at the podium, but he was there just long enough for Morris Jr. to try and add his two cents to the conversation.

He’s trying to talk to us 😭 pic.twitter.com/l57qN2AZ7J — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2019

If Celtics fans needed another reason to smile after the win, Morris certainly gave them one.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images