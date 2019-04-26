Martellus Bennett Hoping New Book Inspires New Generation To Be More Than Athletes

It would be hard to blame Martellus Bennett for sitting around and doing nothing in retirement after a successful NFL career, but the former tight end has much bigger things in mind.

When Bennett retired last spring, he explained that he was ready to move “into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity,” eager to begin “what I believe to be my life’s work.” Even after his brother Michael was traded to the New England Patriots, Martellus opted against rejoining the Pats to play with his brother, instead insisting his biggest dream remained trying to “change lives with my creativity.”

One way in which Bennett is trying to do that is with his new book “Dear Black Boy,” which he hopes can help the world see black children for more than just their athletic ability or potential. During an appearance Thursday afternoon at NESN, Bennett spoke at length about how his mission with “Dear Black Boy.”

“‘Dear Black Boy’ for me, growing up in the community I grew up in,” Bennett explained, “it’s been happening to me every day — and I’m kind of pissed off about it happening all the time — but when someone first sees a black male figure, the first thing they ask you is ‘What sport do you play?’ Right? The idea is they find value in us as athletes and that starts to reflect how we look at ourselves because you want to feel valuable in the world you’re living in.

“So for me, I want the world to when they look at a black boy, they shouldn’t just see athletes — they should see dreamers, they should see architects, writers, creators, ninjas, astronauts, whatever they want to be. I want black boys that when they look at themselves to see the same thing. Like they add value to the world, they’re valuable to the world, and their valid not only how they perform on the field but also how they perform in other areas of life.”

Bennett’s new book is just one vehicle by which he can spread his message. Even before retiring, Bennett started his own content company, the Imagination Agency, which is described as “a wondrous group of monsters and imaginary friends tasked with creating, drawing, writing and imaginating fantastical adventures for kids all over the world.” Not only does he want to show black kids they can be more than just athletes, he wants to show them.

“My whole thing is how do I introduce them to all the other opportunities and the other possibilities in the world? It’s one thing to tell them they can be anything, but it’s another thing to go out there and be all these things you tell them they can be,” Bennett said Thursday.

“When they see me, I don’t want them to see an athlete. I don’t want them to aspire to be the player I was on the field. I want them to aspire to be the writer or the creator or the dreamer that I am. That’s like my ultimate goal in life.”

You learn more about Imagination Agency here, and here’s more information about Bennett’s new book “Dear Black Boy.”

You can also see Bennett’s entire NESN sitdown appearance in the video below.

