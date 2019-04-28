Martellus Bennett (Rightfully) Rips ‘Stupidity’ Of Steelers Draft Pick

Everyone knows a Devin Bush — someone who’s convinced they’re more badass than they really are. A person completely unaware of when the world is laughing at them, rather than with them.

So, it makes sense that Bush, a wildly talented linebacker out of Michigan, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team chock-full of similarly misguided individuals.

Just so you know, we have a perfectly reasonable explanation for ripping Bush, whom the Steelers selected 10th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Oh, and former New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett agrees with us.

Check out this clip of a “gritty” Bush throwing a hissy fit at midfield before his Wolverines squared off with in-state rival Michigan State in October:

Devin Bush is bringing this kind of grit to the Steelers 😤 pic.twitter.com/nTS2XILnyi — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2019

Again, that’s not funny, cool, intimidating nor galvanizing. It’s just weird and, frankly, kinda goofy.

Here’s how Bennett feels about Bush:

This isn’t grit. It’s stupidity. And a waste of energy. https://t.co/H9J8NClAXQ — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) April 27, 2019

Well said, Marty.

Now, in the interest of objectivity, the Patriots might have drafted a similar person Friday night. In Round 3, New England selected Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, who talked trash after the Wolverines beat the Spartans and was all for Bush’s antics.

At the end of the day, this is all a bunch of college nonsense. But if there’s one team that will foster and encourage this type of behavior, it’s probably the Steelers.

Reminder: The Patriots will host the Steelers in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL Season.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images