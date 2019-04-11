Masters Live Stream, TV Information: How To Watch Golf’s First Major

The best tournament on the golf calendar is finally upon us again.

The first round of the Masters tees off Thursday morning at historic Augusta Country Club where a star-studded field will battle for the famed green jacket.

As is usually the case, though, TV coverage for the first two rounds will be relatively light. ESPN has the coverage on Thursday (and Friday) beginning at 3 p.m. ET — roughly seven hours after the first group tees off.

The online coverage is a little more robust with the Masters live-streaming featured groups starting at 10 a.m. ET, highlighted by Tiger Woods’ group.

Here’s all you need to know about Thursday’s coverage.

When: Thursday, April 10

TV: ESPN (3 p.m.); CBS highlights (11:30 p.m.)

Live stream: Masters.com (schedule below)

Featured groups: 10 a.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images