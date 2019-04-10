Masters Par 3 Tournament Live Stream: Watch Annual Event Online

The Masters starts in earnest Thursday, but one of the sport’s best traditions goes down Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Before the best golfers in the world tee it up and play for the game’s greatest prize, they’ll get to let their hair down a little bit with the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at the famous golf course.

The event has given us plenty of memorable moments throughout the year, although last year will be remembered for Tony Finau dislocating his ankle while celebrating an ace. Finau improbably recovered in time to play Thursday, and he played marvelous golf through the weekend finishing in 10th place.

Here’s all you need to know about the par 3 contest.

When: Wednesday, noon ET

TV: ESPN, 3 p.m.

Live stream: Masters.com, 2 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/ USA TODAY Sports Images