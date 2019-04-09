Max Kellerman Makes Case For Kyrie Irving Joining LeBron James, Lakers

Would Kyrie Irving be better off joining LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers or teaming up with Kevin Durant on the New York Knicks?

That’s the question Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman debated Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take,” and each pundit held a different opinion: Smith believes Irving should take his talents to the Big Apple, marking a homecoming for the New Jersey native, while Kellerman thinks it would be in the All-Star point guard’s best interest to reunite with James in Tinseltown.

Listen to Smith and Kellerman explain themselves in the video below.

Irving and James advanced to three straight NBA Finals together with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the former requested a trade in the summer of 2017 to escape the latter’s shadow, paving the way for a deal to the Boston Celtics.

Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason, said in October he intended to re-sign with the Celtics, but he has been less committed to that plan in recent months amid Boston’s roller-coaster 2018-19 campaign. This has led to rumors Irving might leave the Celtics, and the Lakers and Knicks have been pointed to as potential landing spots.

Irving has buried the hatchet with James, even calling him earlier this season amid some leadership drama with the Celtics, but he’s also good friends with Durant, who could leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency this summer.

Interestingly, Smith reported Monday on his radio show that Irving will grant the Lakers an interview in free agency.

