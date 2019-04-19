Mets’ Jacob deGrom To Miss Next Start, Heading For MRI On ‘Barking’ Elbow

All of Queens likely is holding its collective breath.

New York Mets ace and reigning National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is heading for an MRI on his throwing elbow, manager Mickey Callaway said via Newsday’s Tim Healey.

The manager also noted that the righty’s elbow was “barking.”

The manager also noted that the righty's elbow was "barking."

This certainly is the last thing Mets fans were hoping for, as New York sits just one game behind the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East.

The 30-year-old last pitched on Sunday, tossing 114 pitches through five innings of work. The righty has gotten off to a slightly slower start than his nearly unprecedented 2018 campaign, sporting a 2-2 record with a 3.68 ERA. He went 10-9 with a 1.70 ERA last season en route to his first Cy Young Award.

Obviously, it’s yet to be determined how much time deGrom may have to miss, if much at all. But if the righty is out for a significant amount of time, that blows a big hole in the Mets’ hopes in a very competitive NL East. Not to mention, deGrom is one of the most fun and electrifying pitchers in the game.

