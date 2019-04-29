Mets Fan Tries To Catch Fly Ball, Showers Brewers’ Ryan Braun In Beer

If you’ve been around the block once or twice, you know it’s almost never fun to be showered with beer.

But that’s exactly what happened to Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Bruan while attempting to catch a fly ball on the warning track at Citi Field on Sunday. And he has one New York Mets fan to thank for it.

As he approached the left field wall, Braun was suddenly doused in beer by a fan apparently trying to catch the ball in his plastic cup.

Braun didn’t end up making the play but laughed off the incident afterward, anyway.

Check it out:

Beer cup catch gone bad for Ryan Braun 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ky9DHLyGWi — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2019

The Mets owe that guy a beer. Even Pete Alonso (who hit the fly ball) said so.

