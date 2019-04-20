Michael Chavis ‘Excited’ To Show Red Sox How He Can Contribute To Team

He may not be in the Red Sox’s lineup Saturday, but Michael Chavis is ready to give the team a hand after being called up from Tripe-A Pawtucket earlier this week.

He isn’t quite sure just what his role will be yet, but Chavis is just looking forward to showing the Sox just what he can do.

“I’m not going to try and do too much, I’m not going to try and be a superstar or anything like that. I’m just going to take care of my business every day and go about my day the way I have the past two years, and take care of business every day,” he said.

To hear more from Chavis on joining the big leagues, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images