Red Sox Gameday Live

Michael Chavis ‘Excited’ To Show Red Sox How He Can Contribute To Team

by on Sat, Apr 20, 2019 at 6:12PM

He may not be in the Red Sox’s lineup Saturday, but Michael Chavis is ready to give the team a hand after being called up from Tripe-A Pawtucket earlier this week.

He isn’t quite sure just what his role will be yet, but Chavis is just looking forward to showing the Sox just what he can do.

“I’m not going to try and do too much, I’m not going to try and be a superstar or anything like that. I’m just going to take care of my business every day and go about my day the way I have the past two years, and take care of business every day,” he said.

To hear more from Chavis on joining the big leagues, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties