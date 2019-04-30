Michael Chavis Making Big Impact At Plate For Red Sox In Last Six Games

Michael Chavis hasn’t been around very long, but he’s certainly making his presence known.

The Boston Red Sox infielder scorched a double off Tampa Bay Rays’ Jose Alvarado for his first big-league, before going deep both on the road and at Fenway Park.

Chavis has been loving every minute he’s been in Boston, and judging by his numbers over his last six games, the team and fans should be just as pleased.

To check out Chavis’ numbers, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images