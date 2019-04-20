Mitch Moreland Injury: Red Sox First Baseman Leaves Game With Back Spasms

The injury bug continues to sweep through the Boston Red Sox.

Mitch Moreland — who’s been one of the Red Sox’s best players this season — left Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning. While it was unclear how or when the first baseman hurt himself, it hopefully isn’t too serious.

Mitch Moreland back spasms day-to-day — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 20, 2019

Moreland leads Boston with six home runs and is batting .258 with 13 RBIs, so losing him for an extended period of time certainly would hurt the Red Sox.

Boston already has a lengthy injured list featuring Dustin Pedroia, Eduardo Nunez, Nathan Eovaldi, Brian Johnson and Brock Holt.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports