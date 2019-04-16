MLB Rumors: Athletics Offered Kyler Murray $14 Million To Play Baseball

If the rumors are true, Kyler Murray turned down quite a sum of money to take his chances with the NFL.

In fact, the Oakland Athletics reportedly offered the two-sport star $14 million in guaranteed money (on top of a signing bonus) to stick with baseball, per Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated.

Originally, Murray was drafted ninth by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft and signed a $4.33 million contract with the club. But the former Oklahoma Sooner decided to forgo a future in the MLB, and announced his decision to pursue a career in the NFL back in February.

At one point, Murray said he would like to play both sports “if possible,” but reportedly told the A’s later down the line that he wanted big money to stick with baseball.

The MLB reportedly offered to waive a rule that prevents teams from offering up major league contracts to recently drafted players if Murray chose baseball over football. However, he apparently declined.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be selected high in the upcoming NFL draft, potentially as high as the No. 1 pick. Last year’s No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield, by the way, received $32 million.

So for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Murray’s gamble will pay off.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images