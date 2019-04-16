MLB Rumors: Craig Kimbrel ‘Closer’ To Choosing New Team

Craig Kimbrel is moving toward a decision, but what that is remains a mystery to everyone else.

The free-agent pitcher is “closer” to deciding with which team he’ll sign, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi reported Monday, citing a source. Kimbrel remains unsigned two-plus weeks into the regular season but he’s inching toward his next career adventure after reportedly lowering his contract demands.

The latest rumors have linked the 30-year-old closer to the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays. Morosi’s source insists Kimbrel’s situation is fluid and no clear favorite for his services has emerged.

Nevertheless, Kimbrel needs a job, having left the Boston Red Sox last fall after three years with the team. And the enduring interest in him should surprise no one, given his status as a seven-time All-Star with serious Hall of Fame credentials.

