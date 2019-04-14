MLB Rumors: Craig Kimbrel Hopeful To Get Deal In Range Of These Two Relievers

We’re two weeks into the Major League Baseball season and Craig Kimbrel still remains unsigned.

The closing pitcher is one of the biggest names left without a team, which could partly be due to the reported contract he’s been seeking in the offseason. Kimbrel hasn’t pitched in a game since October in the World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old certainly is one of the best closers in the game, but his high demands likely are keeping clubs away. But in the newest report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it seems as if Kimbrel may be lowering his asking price.

Take a look at the latest update:

Free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel continues to seek a deal he believes to be fair and in the range of two recent free-agent relievers, Wade Davis (3 years, $52M) and Zack Britton (3/$39M), sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 13, 2019

There’s no denying Kimbrel could help out a number of teams in need of a closer. And if the above report rings true, he may have a better chance at inking a deal sooner rather than later.

