Dustin Pedroia To IL, But Reportedly Didn’t Sustain Serious Injury

It almost always was a certainty Dustin Pedroia would hit setbacks, and it appears that currently is the case.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman is headed to the 10-day injured list with left knee irritation, the team announced Thursday night.

Pedroia played just three games last season following offseason knee surgery before getting shut down in early June. He proceeded to rehab the rest of the season and into the winter, and after starting the current campaign on the shelf, made his season debut in the Red Sox’s home opener.

He was in the midst of his sixth game of the season Wednesday when he “felt a pop” in his knee, Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. He visited his doctor in New York on Thursday to get it checked out, but according to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, it’s not considered serious.

“Initial tests showed that Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia did not sustain a serious injury to his left knee on Wednesday night, a major league source told the Globe,” wrote Abraham.

The Red Sox will call up relief pitcher Marcus Walden as a corresponding move.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images