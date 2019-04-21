MLB Rumors: Mets Interested In Craig Kimbrel Under This One Condition

Nearly one month into the regular season, Craig Kimbrel is still without a team to call home. But that could soon change if the right-hander is willing to bend a little bit.
Among the remaining teams that have kept in touch with Kimbrel’s arm is the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. But while the Mets remain interested in the righty, there is at least one stipulation they would ask him to agree to.
The catch? New York would want Kimbrel “only if he was willing to pitch in any role,” per Rosenthal.
Kimbrel isn’t known for being super flexible when it comes to contract negotiations, although he’s softened up his technique in recent weeks. Originally, the righty reportedly was seeking a long-term contract in the range of $100 million, but is now apparently willing to settle for a three-year deal. However, he reportedly doesn’t intend to take a one-year deal.
But would Kimbrel be willing to give up that much leeway to sign with a team?
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP