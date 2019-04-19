MLB Rumors: White Sox’s Tim Anderson Suspended For ‘Racially Charged’ Language

Tim Anderson’s choice of words has run him afoul of Major League Baseball’s rules.

The Chicago White Sox shortstop was suspended one game for his role in Wednesday’s benches-clearing fracas between his team and the Kansas City Royals. An MLB investigation revealed Anderson’s use of a “racially charged” word against Royals pitcher Brad Keller as the reason for his suspension, and sources detailed to ESPN’s Jeff Passan exactly what he said.

When MLB investigated the benches-clearing incident between the White Sox and Royals, umpires and players from both teams said Tim Anderson used a racially charged word, sources tell ESPN. Anderson received a one-game suspension from the incident, per sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 19, 2019

During the benches-clearing incident, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson called Royals pitcher Brad Keller a "weak-ass f—ing n-word," sources tell ESPN. Anderson, who was hit by a Keller pitch one at-bat after he hit a home run and flipped his bat, was suspended for one game. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 19, 2019

The fracas started when Keller, who is white, hit Anderson, who is black, in retaliation for his epic bat-flip/toss in his previous at-bat.

MLB suspended Keller five games and also suspended White Sox manager Rick Renteria one game his “aggressive actions,” during the altercation between the teams.

Anderson won’t appeal his suspension for using racially charged language against Keller, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. Anderson will sit out Friday’s game between the White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

