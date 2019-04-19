MLB’s Top Prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Says He’s ‘Ready’ For Call Up

Major League Baseball’s No. 1 prospect says he’s ready for the big leagues.

Toronto Blue Jays prized youngster Vladimir Guerrero Jr. told reporters Friday that while he can’t control when he gets the call up the majors, he is prepared to make the jump.

Guerrero arguably has been Major-League ready since last season, but started this season in the minors after an oblique injury during spring training. In the process, the Blue Jays were able to slow the clock on kick-starting Guerrero Jr.’s service time.

“I’m not frustrated,” Guerrero said of his current time in Triple-A Buffalo, via MLB.com’s Matt Kelly. “It’s out of my hands. I just continue to play 100%, and when the time comes to get the call, I’ll welcome it.

“You can see, it’s obvious that I’m ready,” he added. “I can’t control what happens, I can only control what I can do myself. I’ve been waiting for the call to the Majors my whole life. I’ll continue to play 100%, just like in [Class] A ball, Double-A and here in Buffalo.”

In Triple-A, Guerrero has batted .344 with two home runs in nine games, while striking out just twice. He hit this mammoth shot against the Pawtucket Red Sox earlier this week.

INTO THE PARKING LOT!!! Here's the MASSIVE home run #Bisons 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit out of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket!!! #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/DNSdztW5fc — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) April 17, 2019

There is little doubt that Guerrero Jr.’s bat is fully ready for the Major Leagues. It really is just a matter of when the Blue Jays, who sit four games under .500 and are not considered contenders in the American League East, are ready to call him up.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images