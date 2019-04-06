Mookie Betts, Blake Swihart Explain What Red Sox Need To Do After Slow Start

The struggles continue to mount for the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox got pounded 15-8 on Friday in the series opener of a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Rick Porcello and Brian Johnson both were tagged for seven runs apiece, and though the bats came alive in the late innings, it was way too little, way too late.

Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t believe the proverbial “World Series hangover” is playing a role, and after Friday’s loss, Mookie Betts and Blake Swihart gave their take on what’s been going wrong.

