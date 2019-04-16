Mookie Betts Takes Ownership For His Role In Red Sox’s Recent Struggles

After the Red Sox dropped their 11th game of the season Monday afternoon, Boston outfielder Mookie Betts took ownership for his role in the Red Sox’s recent struggles.

Betts said he hasn’t been doing much well lately as Boston’s offense continues to stumble. The 26-year-old knows he has to “figure out a way to make something happen.”

Boston’s successes from 2018 have yet to translate in 2019, but Betts hopes they will soon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images