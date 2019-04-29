NASCAR Fan Gets Great Video Of Kyle Larson Crash That FOX Cameras Missed

Still waiting for a worthwhile video of Kyle Larson’s last-lap crash in the Geico 500? Well, wait no more.

Larson’s No. 42 got sent for a series of violent rolls after colliding with a spinning William Byron on the final lap of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Larson, who somehow emerged from the wreckage unhurt, said he felt like the “scary” crash would never end.

Unfortunately, FOX’s production crew failed to shoot useful footage of the Larson’s wild wreck. Perhaps they were focused on Chase Elliott earning his fourth Cup win, or maybe they just fell asleep at the wheel.

Either way, Twitter user @lets_go_logano (a Joey Logano fan, we’d venture to guess) did show up for duty at Talladega.

Check out this video of the Larson crash:

Full video in original ratio and quality, since fox cant do their job and we have too. pic.twitter.com/CZq8pnXjd7 — LGL 🌐 (@lets_go_logano) April 28, 2019

Yikes.

The victory was Elliott’s first of the 2019 season. He now sits seventh in the Cup standings.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images