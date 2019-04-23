Red Sox First Pitch

Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Red Sox Issue Update After ‘Successful’ Surgery

by on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 12:55PM

Nathan Eovaldi officially is on the mend.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher underwent successful surgery Monday to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, the team announced. Eovaldi is expected to resume pitching in six weeks.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed Eovaldi’s injury prior to Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

To hear from Cora, watch the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, sponsored by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties