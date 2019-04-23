Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Red Sox Issue Update After ‘Successful’ Surgery

Nathan Eovaldi officially is on the mend.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher underwent successful surgery Monday to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, the team announced. Eovaldi is expected to resume pitching in six weeks.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed Eovaldi’s injury prior to Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

To hear from Cora, watch the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, sponsored by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images