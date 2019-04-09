Red Sox Final

Nathan Eovaldi Seeks First Win Of 2019 In Series Finale Vs. Blue Jays

by on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 7:01PM

Nathan Eovaldi will look for his first win of the season when he takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday as they look to win their first home game of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The righty, who will be making his third appearance of the season, has racked up an 8.10 ERA, six strikeouts and six walks over 10 innings in 2019. He will take on Toronto righty Aaron Sanchez, who boasts a 1.64 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 11  innings of work so far this season.

For a preview of Thursday’s probable pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images

