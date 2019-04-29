NBA Playoff Odds: Celtics Underdogs Vs. Bucks Despite Game 1 Blowout

The Boston Celtics will be looking to remain the lone undefeated team in the NBA playoffs when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their second-round series on Tuesday as 7-point road underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston marched to a 112-90 upset victory over Milwaukee as an 8-point underdog in the series opener on Sunday, and now sports a perfect 5-0 straight-up record in the postseason going into Tuesday night’s matchup at Fiserv Forum.

The Celtics’ impressive playoff run extends a stretch of strong play that dates back to mid-March, with the team going 11-2 SU in its past 13 outings. Boston has continued its winning ways in the playoffs with stingy defense, surrendering just 91.4 points per game during its perfect playoff run.

That has made the Celtics a reliable bet at the sportsbooks, where they have posted against the spread wins in six straight outings while going 8-1 ATS in their past nine overall, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Middling performers away from TD Garden for most of the regular season, which they finished with a 21-20 SU away record, the Celtics have emerged as road warriors of late, tallying SU wins in seven of their past eight games, including outright victories in four contests while listed as road underdogs.

However, despite drawing first blood in their second playoff matchup with Milwaukee in as many years, the Celtics continue to trail on the NBA series prices, where they sit as +105 underdogs.

The Celtics still have work to do to bury their recent stretch of futility when playing in Milwaukee. Sunday’s win marked Boston’s first road win over the Bucks in six meetings, a run that includes a trio of losses at Fiserv Forum while battling to a series win in seven games in the first round of last year’s NBA playoffs.

Boston also faces a Bucks squad that has managed to avoid consecutive SU losses in 56 overall home contests since March 2018, and enters Tuesday’s clash as a -125 wager on the NBA series prices at betting sites. But while the Bucks led the NBA with 33 SU home wins during the regular season, the club has produced uneven results on home hardwood since clinching home-court advantage in the playoffs, going 3-3 SU and 2-4 ATS in their past six.

However, their series-opening loss to Boston and shaky stretch run have done little to impact their position on the NBA championship odds, where they remain a solid +700 wager to claim their first NBA title since 1971.