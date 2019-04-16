NBA Rumors: Celtics Host Three Senior Guards In Pre-NBA Draft Workouts

The Boston Celtics have entered tire-kicking mode.

The C’s held a group workout consisting of three pro prospects Monday at their practice facility, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. The team presumably did so because it’s considering selecting one or more of these guards in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Celtics draft prep rolls on during the playoffs. Heard that a group in for workouts today included Cam Johnson (UNC), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Miss State) and Justin Robinson (Va Tech). — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 16, 2019

Johnson, a 6-foot-9 guard, averaged 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists during his senior season at UNC.

Weatherspoon, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists during his senior season at Mississippi State.

Robinson, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5 assists during his senior season at Virginia Tech.

The Celtics will own at least three picks in the first round of this year’s draft: the 14th lottery position, plus the 20th and 22nd picks. The Celtics also will claim the Memphis Grizzlies’ first-round pick if it falls below No. 8.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place June 20. Perhaps one of the aforementioned players will done a green hat that night?

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images