NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant’s Teammates Believe He’ll Join This Team In Free Agency

Kevin Durant’s colleagues are ready to start spreading the news.

Current and former teammates of the Golden State Warriors are convinced he’ll join the New York Knicks this offseason as a free agent, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Friday, citing sources. Durant is expected to opt out of his contract this summer, and his potential departure from the Warriors is a hot topic inside Golden State’s and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s locker rooms, according to Begley.

“Some of Durant’s former teammates think it’s going to happen, per ESPN sources,” Begley writes. “Several of his current teammates have told friends that they think it’s going to happen, sources said.”

An agent who represents one of the top players in the 2019 free-agent class told Begley Durant’s move to New York is “just a matter of putting pen to paper.”

An NBA executive offered Begley an interesting theory over why Durant is determined to join the Knicks and reverse the team’s long history of losing. The executive says the backlash Durant has received since he left the Thunder for the Warriors in 2016 continues to weigh on him.

“Winning there would change the narrative around him,” the executive told Begley.

Begley’s is just the latest in a string of reports claiming Durant will join the Knicks. However, this rumor is different, as it stems from the reported words of those who have worked most closely with the two-time NBA MVP.

