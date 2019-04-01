NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Talking ‘Every Day’ As Free Agency Looms

Kyrie Irving hardly will be the only NBA superstar to keep an eye on this offseason.

Irving will be among a handful of top-tier players poised to hit the open market this summer. Included on that list is Kevin Durant who, like Irving, is eligible to opt out of his contract and become a free agent at season’s end.

The basketball world long has projected the pair to join forces, potentially with the New York Knicks. While the chatter has somewhat cooled off of late, Brian Windhorst’s latest report pertaining to Irving’s standing with Durant only will reignite the rumors.

“I’ve had someone reputable this week tell me their relationship is as strong as ever, that Durant and Kyrie talk every day and, if not, text every day,” Windhorst said on a recent episode of ESPN’s “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

We probably should take Windhorst’s remarks in stride. It’s well-documented that Irving and Durant are close friends, and their conversations might not have anything to do with basketball. The two were chumming it up quite a bit over All-Star Weekend, which prompted Irving to rip those who thought the star point guard was doing any sort of recruiting.

As for potentially teaming up in New York, Irving and Durant reportedly have “apprehensions” about taking their talents to the Knicks. Not to mention, Irving might actually prefer the Knicks’ interstate rival when it comes to potential landing spots.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images