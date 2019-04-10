NBA Rumors: Magic Johnson Resigns From Lakers After Disastrous Season

Well, Magic Johnson just poured a little more gasoline into the dumpster that has been the Los Angeles Lakers’ season before lighting the match.

The Lakers missed the NBA playoffs by a pretty significant margin, finishing 10th in the Western Conference and ten games out of the playoff picture, which led Johnson to announce on Tuesday night that he is stepping down as president of basketball operations, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Magic Johnson has stepped down from President of Basketball Ops of the Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2019

This certainly was not the season L.A. fans imagined when LeBron James decided to sign with the Lakers in the offseason. While head coach Luke Walton has been rumored to be on the chopping block for much of the season, it’s Johnson that is the first one to bite the dust.

This summer certainly will be massive one for the Lakers, as they look to build around James with either through free agency, recently being connected to Kyrie Irving, or with a blockbuster trade for the likes of Anthony Davis. But they’ll be doing so without Johnson overlooking the operation.

